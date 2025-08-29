A Chelsea transfer could collapse as a result of interest from other clubs

A Chelsea transfer is at risk of collapse as two Premier League rivals are among the sides providing competition amid talks for the move.

The Blues have been very busy this summer and their window is not slowing down in the final stages. After eight signings and 18 departures so far – 13 permanently – they have still been in talks for moves in and out of late.

In recent days, they remained on the tail of RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, before Tottenham swooped in to agree a deal for him.

Alejandro Garnacho’s arrival at Stamford Bridge has been confirmed, and that means Tyrique George could find his way out.

There will be less opportunities for the young winger, and it’s understood he wants to leave permanently to forge a career elsewhere.

TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea are in talks with Roma in regards to the Englishman’s move there, but that transfer is at risk of collapse.

Indeed, there are three other clubs said to be looking at George’s signing.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Fulham and Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old.

Bayern Munich ‘like’ George and have explored a loan, but Chelsea‘s preference is now said to be a permanent exit.

Chelsea hold firm over valuation

The reason that Roma are yet to agree a deal to sign George is because of his valuation.

TEAMtalk is aware Chelsea are asking for at least £26million, while the Italian club are only prepared to pay up to £20.6million.

The Blues are adamant on their stance, and Roma will not be able to land George without reaching their valuation.

Whether they do that, or one of the other teams manages to beat them to the signing, remains to be seen.

Chelsea round-up: Blues push for Barcelona star

After losing out on Simons to Tottenham, TEAMtalk is aware Chelsea are intensifying efforts for the signing of Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

The Blues are increasingly confident of landing him before the end of the window.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to have an agreement in place for the shock loan of Brighton man Facundo Buonanotte.

And Sheffield United are expected to complete the loan signing of Alex Matos from the Blues, per TEAMtalk sources.

