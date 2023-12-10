Chelsea in talks to sign €40m Brazilian attacking sensation also on radar of London rivals Arsenal

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Brazilian outfit Palmeiras over a January transfer window deal to sign a promising young attacker.

Despite having already spent big since Todd Boehly’s arrival, it appears the Blues are not done with improving Mauricio Pochettino’s squad just yet and are ready to make more additions in the new year.

And one of those new arrivals could well be Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian, who is very much on the club’s radar.

A report from Goal states that Chelsea are in talks with Palmeiras and are negotiating a potential €40m (£34.3m) deal for the 16-year-old starlet.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit face competition for the young forward, with the same outlet claiming that Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are all also interested in his signature.

Chelsea have already utilised the Brazilian market since Boehly’s arrival, with the likes of Deivid Washington and Angelo coming in.

We also revealed last month that the Blues are chasing Corinthians star Gabriel Moscardo but are set to miss out to PSG for his signature.

Estevao and Moscardo are certainly young talents with tons of potential, although neither would be expected to be thrown into Pochetinno’s first-team mix straight away.

Pochettino needs help now, not in the future

And while bringing in the likes of Estevao Willian, who is also being monitored by Manchester United and Manchester City, could end up benefitting the club in the long-term, it will not help Pochettino iron out the inconsistencies in his struggling side right now.

Champions League qualification is already looking a long way off for Chelsea as they currently 10th in the Premier League table, 11 points off fourth spot.

There is no doubt that a top-four finish remains the club’s main ambition this season as they look to rebuild under the Argentine.

However, Pochettino needs to start getting consistent results and performances out of his side otherwise he won’t be around long enough to witness the fruits of his labour.

The Blues are back in action on Sunday when they head to in-form Everton in the Premier League.

