Chelsea stalwart reveals news ‘will come out’ in coming days as he hints at emotional exit

Thiago Silva will soon reveal whether or not he is going to leave Chelsea

Thiago Silva has revealed the news of whether or not he’ll remain at Chelsea “will come out in the coming days” as he hinted he will be leaving the club.

The Blues’ squad does not currently include many players who have experienced that much with the club. Other than a few academy players, only Ben Chilwell has outlasted Silva’s near four-year spell, and he only joined two days before the centre-back.

Silva could have called it a day after leaving Paris Saint-Germain – he was already 35 when his eight seasons there came to an end.

But he did not think he was finished, and he has proven that at Stamford Bridge, where he has racked up just shy of 150 appearances so far, and has won a Champions League medal.

Silva continues to be a vital member of the squad, and has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, after renewing his contract for an extra year in the summer.

But that contract is once again running down, and if nothing changes, he’ll leave the club for free in the summer.

Fluminense are in constant contact with the defender ahead of his potential departure, as they want him to return to the club and think he feels the same way.

After Chelsea were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester City, Silva revealed his future will be revealed very soon.

Silva future will be clear soon

“You are going to know in the coming days. I don’t want to say anything now after a defeat,” Silva said.

“I’m sad about the result, but sooner or later the news will come out. I do have a decision made in my mind, but it’s not the moment to share it.”

With that said, it should not be too long until Silva’s decision is made clear, and the comments that followed suggest he won’t be staying at Stamford Bridge.

Silva hints at exit

“It’s not an individual sport, but my four years here were very good. Not that I didn’t believe in myself, but with my age and the intensity of this league, it’s rare to see players in a high level at 39,” Silva added.

“I don’t like to talk about me, but you can see this. In the semi-final I was ready to play the extra-time! I can see I still have some years in me to keep enjoying football.”

That Silva believes his time at Chelsea was good suggests it’s not going to continue, or he’d have phrased things differently.

It’s also interesting that he feels he can continue playing, and with Fluminense wanting him on board, it would not be a surprise if he ended up there.

That would see him return to the club that helped him to start his career – he played for Juventude in Brazil before moving to Fluminense after moving to two European sides but playing for neither.

As such, it would be nice to see him return to a club that helped him on his way as an experienced head who can help those in the position he was once in.

