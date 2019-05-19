Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed he already knows the club he wants to play for next – though Gunners fans should have no need to panic about an exit any time soon.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Gunners in a £26m deal from Sampdoria last summer and soon became a fans’ favourite with his tigerish displays in the middle of the park.

Unai Emery clearly likes what he sees in the Uruguayan too, with the player impressing under the Spaniard’s leadership.

Torreira will be vying for a start for the Gunners when they tackle Chelsea in the Europa League final in 10 days time – you can read our guide to the big match in Baku here.

And though Torreira has no plans to quit Emirates Stadum any time soon, the player has admitted he always dreamed of playing for the club he supported as a boy, Boca Juniors, and sees himself at the Argentinian club at some point in his career.

“One day, I want to play for Boca and wear their shirt,” Torreira told Fox Sports. “It’s a dream I have had since I was a little kid. It’s no secret, my family and friends know that.

“I was with several friends [at the Copa Libertadores final. I did not think I was going to suffer so much, I lived it with a lot of nerves.

“It was not as we wanted, but reaching the final is not for anyone. It was a nice show because I had never had the chance to see Boca.”

And when asked about Torreira’s comments, Boca sporting director Nicolas Burdisso replied: “Torreira? It is lovely to hear him talk about the club with such affection but he’s just moved to Arsenal and signing him now is impossible.

“It is one of those cases where the player has to make the first move. We will wait for the right moment.”

Torreira’s father revealed earlier this year that his son was close to joining Napoli prior to his transfer to Arsenal.

