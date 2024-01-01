Boehly bulldozes Chelsea into mix for £40m centre-back colossus Tottenham and Man Utd both crave

Chelsea are pushing to add more players yet again in the current window and have the aim to bring three to four in to help their struggling side, with a major Tottenham and Manchester United target among them, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Indeed, a new spine is wanted by Mauricio Pochettino and sources have stated work has begun on a new centre-back.

Jean-Clair Todibo is a player who has serious interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and sources have confirmed that Chelsea have begun the process of trying to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The France international has already seen Tottenham’s attempt to bring him in dismissed by Nice, who are keen to get the maximum price for his services.

It’s now understood Chelsea have made an approach to sound out the possibility of a deal, although official talks are yet to take place.

Chelsea have previous relations with the agent of Todibo, Bruno Satin, and have reached out to sound out the chances of bringing him to Stamford Bridge. Satin also represents the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and has a strong relationship with the club.

He is the man tasked with moving his client this January and has major interest from Spurs, Manchester United and multiple major European sides. The defender is contracted until 2027 and is seen as a key component to Francesco Farioli’s side.

Todibo likely to cost in region of £40m

It’s expected the French side are keen to bring in £50million for the defender but it’s likely a deal can be done for nearer to £40 million.

And this is why he is a better option to the likes of Ousmane Diomande, who has a £69 million clause in his deal.

It’s a fast-moving situation and things could move quickly as Chelsea plan to attack the window and bring in as many targets as early as possible.

January is a difficult month to sign up targets and there is a clear preference to avoid lengthy negotiations from the London side.

Chelsea are back in action on Saturday when they host Preston in the FA Cup third round.

READ MORE: Todd Boehly adopts change in Chelsea striker strategy, with star Pochettino loves now a prime target