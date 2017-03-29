Bolasie outlines Everton return date; has Coleman sympathy

Yannick Bolasie has provided a positive update on his season-ending knee injury – but has expressed sympathy for fellow Everton injury-victim Seamus Coleman.

Bolasie suffered anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage to his right knee against Manchester United in December; the severity of the injury meaning he was immediately ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

However, after also missing the African Cup of Nations earlier this year, the DR Congo international told Sky Sports News HQ he is in a much better place.

“I’m seeing the light right now,” Bolasie said. “I’m in a good place with rehab. I can’t actually put any time schedule down but I’m pretty confident that I’ll be back before 2017 ends.”

Bolasie’s return could coincide with his Toffees team-mate Coleman, who saw his season ended last weekend when a Neil Taylor tackle suffer him suffer a leg break during the Republic of Ireland’s clash with Wales.

Right-back Coleman has been told he could be back running again in five months.

But expressing his sorrow for his team-mate, Bolasie said: “At the moment everyone is just showing great support,”

Lukaku said of Coleman. “We know what the club is like at Everton, we’re a family club.

“The club are being supportive with me right now, especially the manager, the staff, and I’m sure it’s going to be the same outcome with him [Coleman].

“He’s a strong character so I can see him coming back better.”