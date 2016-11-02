Bolasie reveals sharing ‘secret language’ with Lukaku

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has revealed the ‘secret’ behind his good partnership with teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Yannick Bolasie has assisted Romelu Lukaku for four Premier League goals for this season, which is the highest number from one player to another.

And the former Crystal Palace man has revealed that he and Lukaku talk to each other on the pitch using using Lingala, a dialect of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are both very proud of our heritage,” Bolasie told the Liverpool Echo.

“It really helps when we talk in our language, Lingala, and I know his cousin, who plays with me for DR Congo.

“We speak Lingala on the pitch. There aren’t too many defenders in the league who speak it, so that gives us a little bit of an advantage.”

Some examples, courtesy of the Liverpool Echo, include ‘Awa’ which means ‘here’, and ‘mobalie’ which is ‘boy’.

“It’s particularly useful because it’s quick” he continued.

Lukaku has seven goals in nine Premier League appearances so far this season, and is on course to beat last season’s tally of 18 goals.