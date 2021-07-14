Club chief puts Tottenham, Arsenal in their place over transfer wrangle

Bologna’s club chief has laid down the law to Tottenham and Arsenal regarding a defensive target linked to both clubs in recent weeks.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are both understood to be hunting reinforcements at centre back this summer. The Gunners are hot on the heels of Brighton and England defender, Ben White. The 23-year-old is said to be keen on a move to the capital, though a recent report made for grim reading for Arsenal fans.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are embarking on a new era under the guiding hand of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese had his former Wolves side at their most efficient best when deploying a back three. But even if that system is foregone at Spurs, new faces at the heart of defence may be required with Toby Alderweireld’s future up in the air.

As such, both sides were recently linked with Bologna’s Japanese centre half, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tottenham’s interest is seemingly the stronger. Though Football Insider detailed a £6m gap in the respective clubs’ valuations of Tomiyasu that has stunted progress.

With Atalanta also reported to be circling, Bologna director Walter Sabatini is fully aware of the strong position he holds.

Speaking to Calciomercato (via Football Italia) Sabatini reaffirmed to all interested parties that Bologna hold all the cards.

“It is only Bologna who can close a deal and we are not yet at that phase,” said Sabatini.

“Let it be clear, Tomiyasu will only move for the valuation that Bologna give him and not the one set by others, so it’ll be very difficult to see him make a transfer.”

Trusted source Fabrizio Romano recently poured cold water on Arsenal’s links to the player. Though if their pursuit of White ends in defeat, Tomiyasu could be a viable alternative.

Tottenham gearing up for Man Utd transfer battle

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Premier League rivals Manchester United in a bid to sign an outstanding Serie A centre-back.

Cristian Romero joined Atalanta on a two-year loan deal from Juventus last summer. Since arriving in Bergamo, he has been a revelation. Atalanta have the option of signing the defender for a bargain £13.7m this summer, a year ahead of schedule.

That is something they are expected to pick up, with a view to cashing in immediately. Indeed, they are looking for more than three times that amount to sell.

Calciomercato claims that Spurs, Barcelona and United are the three main clubs showing an interest. The fee being mooted at this stage is around £52m (€60m).

While that fee may be a little steep for Daniel Levy’s liking, Fabio Paratici’s has reportedly given the move a thumbs up. Romero, who was voted the best defender in Serie A last season, is said to be open to a move to England.

