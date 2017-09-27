Bolton chairman hands under-fire Parkinson his backing

Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Bristol City, during which Wanderers had midfielder Felipe Morais sent off, left the promoted club three points adrift at the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table with just two points from their first 10 games.

However, in a note to supporters published on Bolton’s official website, www.bwfc.co.uk, Anderson said: “It is important that we all remain together and continue the fantastic support of your club as I know that the tide will turn in our favour.

“There is still plenty of football to be played between now and next May and your continued support is crucial as we look to build on our improvement in form.

“As has been said elsewhere, we are in a mini-league and our goal is to come out on top of that league and I have every confidence in this squad of players and management to ensure we achieve that.”