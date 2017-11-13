Bolton probe alleged pub brawl involving striker Gary Madine

The 27-year-old centre forward is said to have been involved in an altercation in Gateshead while watching England’s friendly against Germany on Friday night.

The Sun reported that Madine was questioned by Northumbria Police over allegations he punched a man aged in his 50s.

On Sunday, Wanderers’ chairman Ken Anderson wrote on the EFL Championship club’s website: “Off the pitch, we are aware of the situation which has been reported in the media this morning regarding Gary Madine and although we believe that no further action is being taken by the authorities, we will be looking at the matter through our own processes.”