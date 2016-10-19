Bonucci ‘called Manchester City’ about transfer over summer

Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci was reportedly desperate to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City over the summer.

City’s CEO Ferran Soriano told Barcelona-based radio station RAC1 that the Juventus defender had called the club and expressed an interest in playing for Pep.

“At the moment there are a lot of players that want to play under Pep,” Soriano revealed.

“The Italian central defender [Leo] Bonucci wants to play for him and he called us.”

Soriano then contacted Fabio Paratici, his Juve counterpart, and it soon became clear that the Turin-based side were not open to discussing a sale.

“I called the Juventus sporting director and he told me they didn’t want to sell. There ended the story!”

And Bonucci revealed he was tempted by the transfer before his boyhood love of Juventus persuaded him to remain with the Serie A giants.

“If I said I wasn’t tempted I would be a hypocrite,” he was quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport

“I have always said that Juventus is my home and I am happy with the choice I made, but this summer there was a small temptation, especially for the coach (Guardiola) who wanted me.

“But then at some point I stopped (being tempted) because my childhood dream was to win with Juventus.”