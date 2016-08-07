Bonucci rejected City offer of ‘double wages’ to stay at Juve

Leonardo Bonucci rejected a huge wage increase from Manchester City in order to stay at Italian champions Juventus, according to reports.

The Italian international was offered double his salary to leave Juventus for Manchester City according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, but his desire is to remain in Turin.

City have offered Juventus €60m for the Italian international as well as a yearly salary of €8m for the player.

However, the central defender rejected the move as he wants to win the Champions League with Juventus.

Bonucci proved his loyalty to the ‘Old Lady’ towards the end of last season when he claimed that Juve deserved recognition for their achievements.

Juventus overturned a huge point deficit after a poor start to the season, pipping Napoli to the title.

“I think when a team like Juve recovers 20 points on the second team in the League there’s not much point clinging to futile excuses,” Bonucci insisted in an interview with Tuttosport.

“Instead they should just clap their hands and praise a team that is making history, but that’s very unlikely to happen in Italy.

“We continue on our way, we’ll keep going to the end to prove once again that Juventus are the strongest.”

He also admitted it helped being part of a strong defensive unit.

“Well, for a start we’re lucky enough to have the best goalkeeper in the world,” the defender said, in praise of Gianluigi Buffon.

“Then there’s the defensive contribution of [Mario] Mandzukic, then [Paulo] Dybala and the other attackers. They’re the first line of defence.”