Bony: ‘I do wonder sometimes why I came here’

Wilfried Bony has opened up on his Stoke City hell, declaring that he “does wonder sometimes why I came here”.

The striker joined the Potters on loan from Manchester City in the summer but has been limited to just nine Premier League starts this season, making his last appearance in December against Liverpool, playing just six minutes.

He was selected by the Ivory Coast for the African Cup of Nations, but he hasn’t featured for Stoke since returning from the tournament.

Now Bony has lifted the lid on his situation to the Mirror, declaring: “I don’t know why I’m not playing.

“It is really crazy when the people say you are fine and that everything is okay, but you don’t play,” he continued. “I can say it is like maybe to p*** you off, that you don’t play.

“I have asked him and he says I am training well, my attitude is good and I don’t need to change that but why I don’t play, I don’t know.”

Bony had a clause inserted into his year-long loan deal that allowed him to join a Chinese club in January, but a move never materialised and the 28-year-old now feels he’s being punished.

When asked about his relationship with Stoke boss Mark Hughes, he said: “Not good at the moment, because it is a crazy ­situation.

“The last time he says I need to be patient but ­patient of what? I don’t know.

“I am not playing for no reason and since he spoke about the ­Chinese clause in my contract I don’t play — it’s really strange.”

Bony, who had various of other possible transfer options at the start of the season is now scratching his head over Stoke’s decision to sign him. When asked if he wishes he signed from another side, he said: “Yes, of course. I do wonder sometimes why I came here.

“I need to see how the ­season finishes. Then I have a ­contract with ­Manchester City, two more years, so I will go back and we will see.”

Prior to his big-money move to Man City, Bony was a stand-out player for Swansea, scoring 25 Premier League goals in 43 league starts. His career has somewhat stagnated since leaving the Swans, but he insists he doesn’t regret his transfer away from the Welsh club.

“Not at all. It was a great move to City.

“In football it is like this, sometimes going well sometimes not. I have confidence in ­myself.”