Liverpool have been priced up at just 1,000/1 to win every Premier League match they play this season after Jurgen Klopp’s men made a superb start to the new season.

The Reds dismantled Southampton 3-0 on Saturday with consummate ease – making it an impressive seven wins from seven matches played this season.

That record will be put on the line this week as they face Chelsea in a double header. First up is the sides’ Carabao Cup clash at Anfield on Wednesday, before the Reds and Blues face off once again, this time in a tasty Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

And with odds on Liverpool winning the title dropping by the week, bookies William Hill have priced up a number of tasty-looking markets for supporters to consider.

William Hill make Liverpool their 10/11 favourites to beat Chelsea in their League Cup clash on Wednesday, whilst they are also favourites to beat Chelsea (7/5) in their away fixture in the Premier League this weekend.

Liverpool are 7/2 to win both fixtures, 20/1 to remain unbeaten all season (Premier League only) and are just 1000/1 to win all 38 Premier League fixtures this season – and amassing a never-before-seen 114 points.

“Our customers, Liverpool fans or not, are backing the Reds as if they will never lose again,” said Hill’s spokesman Rupert Adams. “Backing Liverpool to beat Chelsea in the League Cup suggests that Liverpool now have a stronger depth of squad than Chelsea for the first time since the Roman Abramovich era.”

Liverpool betting odds

26 September, League Cup: 10/11 Liverpool, 13/5 Chelsea, 29/10 Draw

29 September, Premier League: 9/5 Chelsea, 7/5 Liverpool, 13/5 Draw

7/2 to beat Chelsea at home in the League Cup and away in the Premier League

20/1 Liverpool to remain undefeated in the Premier League all season

1000/1 Liverpool to win every game in the Premier League this season

