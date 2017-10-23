Bookies predict Koeman axe; former Everton star favourite for job

Ronald Koeman is the bookies’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, with a former Toffees star tipped to take over.

William Hill make Koeman the 4/7 favourite to be the next top flight boss to get the axe after Everton were crushed 5-2 at home by Arsenal. Indeed, the Dutchman is just 8/11 to have managed his last game for the Toffees.

“A large proportion of the Everton fans left early and those who remained made their feelings clear at the end of the match and it now seems highly likely that Koeman could be given the boot this coming week,” said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly.

Should Koeman depart, it is former Toffees defender David Unsworth who is the 6/1 favourite to bag the role.

Next Premier League manager to leave: 4/7 Ronald Koeman; 6/4 Slaven Bilic; 8/1 Sean Dyche; 14/1 Antonio Conte; 16/1 Mark Hughes; 20/1 BAR

Next permanent Everton manager: 6/1 David Unsworth; 7/1 Carlo Ancelotti; 8/1 Chris Coleman; 10/1 Eddie Howe; 10/1 Rafa Benitez; 10/1 Sean Dyche; 12/1 Manuel Pellegrini; 12/1 Sam Allardyce; 14/1 BAR

Will Ronald Koeman be in charge of Everton for their next Premier League match vs Leicester (29/10): 1/1 yes; 8/11 no