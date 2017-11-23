Bookies report big gamble on Bundesliga chief taking Everton job

William Hill have been forced to slash the odds on Ralf Rangnick being named the next Everton manager after reporting a massive gamble on the RB Leipzig director of sport.

Ragnick has previously been linked with the Arsenal job as a successor to Arsene Wenger and his name will be familiar to folk on Merseyside given Liverpool’s recent high-profile efforts to bring Naby Keita to Anfield from the Bundesliga side.

Ragnick was previously priced at 14/1, but his odds have been cut into 6/1.

“The gamble has taken us by surprise and we have taken evasive action,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Watford boss Marco Silva remains the favourite at 4/6 on, while caretaker boss David Unsworth (5/2) and former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal (5/1) are next in line.

Next Permanent Everton Manager: 4/6 Marco Silva, 5/2 David Unsworth, 5/1 Louis Van Gaal, 6/1Ralf Rangnick, 9/1 Sean Dyche, 16/1 Sam Allardyce, 25/1 Guus Hiddink, 25/1 Manuel Pellegrini, 25/1 Martin O’Neill, 25/1 Tony Pulis, 33/1 Eddie Howe