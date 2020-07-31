Boost for Arsenal as Real Madrid make decision on Ceballos future

Arsenal have received a boost after learning that Real Madrid are willing to loan Dani Ceballos to them again next season.

The Spaniard spent the 2019/20 season with the Gunners, making 24 Premier League appearances.

He struggled to settle under Unai Emery, however performed much better after Mikel Arteta took charge. His displays after the season restarted in June were particularly impressive.

And reports state that the North London outfit are keen to bring him back for at least another year. However, they have had to wait for Ceballos to hold talks with parent club Real Madrid to discover if that will be possible.

Although it is clear that the 23-year-old has no future at the Bernabeu, there has been uncertainty regarding whether Real are happy with the progress he has made in England.

But according to Onda Cero, relayed on Goal, the La Liga champions have decided that they are happy for Ceballos to return to the Emirates.

It also states that the player is ‘happy with his current surroundings’ at Arsenal. Therefore, it seems likely a deal will be done.

With attentions firmly on Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea though, any news regarding recruitment will be on hold until next week at least.

Gunners face competition

Arsenal’s transfer chiefs may want to act quickly if they want to make absolutely sure of the loan extension. That is because there is also interest in Ceballos from La Liga and the Premier League.

His former club Real Betis are understood to be considering a move, which could prove to be tempting. Ceballos enjoyed the best form of his career during his time at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Manchester City have also been linked with making an offer. Pep Guardiola is looking to add to his squad and has identified Ceballos as an option if Arsenal don’t snap him up.