Boost for Liverpool as young defensive star agrees new long-term deal

Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on fresh terms on Monday morning, the club states, extending his three-and-a-half-year stay at Anfield.

Gomez told Liverpoolfc.com: “Signing this new deal means the world to me.

“I’ve been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.

“I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue.

“There have been a lot of highs and lows, it’s my fourth season now and every one has been different,” he continued.

“Obviously I would like to have had a few less setbacks along the way, but it has all been part of my journey – one that I have loved and embraced. I have learned so much.

“There have been good times on the pitch as well. Hopefully that can continue. I am learning under a great manager and great coaching staff and have all the tools around me to keep progressing and learning. I am looking forward to it.”

Gomez suffered lower-leg fracture against Burnley last week, but is expected to return early in the New Year and is already looking head to winning glory upon his return.

“All the signs show where the club is heading, where our team is heading. We got so close last year in the European competition and in the league this year, we’ve shown such good character in the start to the season so far.

“[It’s] our best start ever as club, so that shows if there is ever a time to have belief in the club and where we’re going, it is now.”

Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton in the summer of 2015 as an 18-year-old for a fee of £3.5million.