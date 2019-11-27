Manchester United have received a boost in their reported pursuit of Ivan Rakitic, with the Barcelona midfielder’s former club Sevilla ruling themselves out of the running.

Rakitic has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and has made just one start and seven substitute appearances in LaLiga so far this season.

The 31-year-old Croatia international recently expressed his disappointment at his current situation at the Spanish giants, with speculation rife that the midfielder will leave Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

According to the Daily Express, United, Inter Milan and Juventus are interested in securing the services of the former Sevilla star when the transfer window opens.

Spanish publication Marca has claimed that there is a mutual agreement between Rakitic and Barcelona over the parting of ways in January.

A move back to Sevilla has been mooted, with the midfielder having been hugely successful during his time at the Andalucian club from 2011 until 2014 before making the move to Barcelona.

However, Sevilla sporting director Monchi has ruled out a move for the Croatian in January, although he has said that the La Liga outfit hope to bring him back in the future.

“I don’t know and maybe in many years, but today it is very difficult,” Monchi told Canal Sur radio when asked if Rakitic could return to Sevilla in the future.

“He has a contract with Barcelona and is in Barcelona…however, he has not lost his love for our club, but today it is somewhat implantable.

“There are seven games left before the market opens, and with the coach we will value the options and make decisions.”

With both Inter and Juventus going strong in Serie A at the moment, Rakitic could struggle to play regularly at the Italian clubs and would have the same problem he is facing at Barcelona.

A move to United in January would enable the Croatian to ply his trade in the most watched domestic league, and his experience and calibre would see him establish himself as a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side straightaway.

