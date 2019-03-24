Boost for Man Utd as talks begin with agent of €50m attacking target

Manchester United have begun negotiations over the potential signing of PSV winger Hirving Lozano, according to reports in Europe.

Lozano was a bright spark at last summer’s World Cup with Mexico, and was consequently linked to a host of top European clubs. However, he ended up staying in the Eredivisie with PSV, where he has continued to excel this season with 15 league goals in 24 games.

His form has reignited the interest of Serie A side Napoli, who had been carefully tracking his developments and were prepared to offer a cash-plus-players deal. However, Italian paper Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato) reports that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are set to miss out, with Man Utd leaping to the front of the queue.

It is claimed that Lozano’s agent Mino Raiola is already in talks with United as they aim to arrange a summer transfer. Raiola played a key role in brokering the deal that saw Paul Pogba return to Old Trafford three years ago, and could come to United’s aid again by helping bring Lozano to the Premier League.

Lozano has previously indicated that he had a strong affection for United when he was growing up, giving the Red Devils hope of securing his purchase.