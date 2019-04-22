Boost for Man Utd, Spurs as Real Madrid change stance on Bale

Gareth Bale has moved one step closer to making a Premier League return, as Real Madrid have made him available for loan, according to reports.

Bale is expected to leave Real Madrid in the summer, following a disappointing season for Los Blancos, with a move back to the English top flight seen as the most likely outcome. Tottenham Hotspur, the side he left to join Real in 2013, have been linked, while Manchester United have also been suggested as a possible destination.

One of the major obstacles to Bale’s departure from the Spanish capital, however, is his hefty price tag. Madrid are not keen on selling the 29-year-old for a reduced sum, and furthermore, Bale’s wages are beyond what most clubs could afford.

However, Real are convinced that the end of Bale’s spell with the club has come, and they want to move on. In order to help him leave, claim Marca, they have made him available for loan instead of a permanent transfer.

Madrid could look to replicate the formula that saw them part ways with James Rodriguez in 2017, when the Colombian was sent out on a two-year loan to Bayern Munich, with an option to buy. Coincidentally, Bayern have also been linked with Bale, as they prepare for life beyond Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, whilst PSG could show interest from France.

No official offers have been submitted for the Welshman yet.