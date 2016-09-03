Louis van Gaal missed out on the Belgium job after an “exhausting” preliminary interview scuppered his chances, according to the Daily Mail.

Van Gaal, who was sacked as Manchester United manager at the end of last season, was on the initial list to replace Belgium’s outgoing coach Marc Wilmots.

Only Ralf Rangnick, Rudi Garcia and Roberto Martinez succeeded in making it to the official interview stage after the Belgian federation whittled down their short-list to three.

Van Gaal was understood to be interested in taking on the role after holding a preliminary interview with the Belgian hierarchy.

However, after outlining his vision for the national team, the newspaper reports that the Belgian officials found his philosophy both “draining and exhausting.”

Belgium, who went on to appoint Roberto Martinez as their new coach, didn’t put the Dutchman through to the next stage after deciding the players would react badly to his methods.