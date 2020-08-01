Rangers winger Jordan Jones is wanted by former club Middlesbrough, but they face a battle to land him with a host of Championship rivals keen, TEAMtalk understands.

Stoke, Blackburn, Preston, QPR and Barnsley have all also made contact with the Scottish giants.

Teesside-born Jones joined the Gers last year on a Bosman free transfer from Kilmarnock. He starred during a three-year stay at Rugby Park – but his time at Ibrox hasn’t gone to plan.

Jones, who has made just six appearances over the 2019/20 season has now been told by Rangers that he can leave this summer.

The interest in him is high. He could very well return to the club he supports and started his career at in Middlesbrough.

Jones came through Boro’s famed academy but made just one first-team appearance before being allowed to leave. But the 25-year-old winger has a lot of fans.

Tony Mowbray – who gave him his debut whilst at Boro – is keen on a reuniting with him at Blackburn. Michael O’Neill is also a huge fan, having persuaded the player to represent Northern Ireland.

Now at Stoke, O’Neill is also keen to work with him again, but Neil Warnock is hoping he can lure the player back to Teesside.