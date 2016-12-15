Boro boss Karanka ‘amazed’ by Liverpool style

Aitor Karanka has paid tribute to Liverpool after his Middlesbrough side were beaten 3-0 at The Riverside last night.

Two goals from Adam Lallana and one for Divock Origi swept Jurgen Klopp’s men back to second in the Premier League table.

And Karanka was full of praise for his opponents after the game, admitting: “We’ve played the top of the league teams this season and we have competed against every one of them but today it was impossible.

“Liverpool were much better than us, in their intensity, in everything. When they were winning 2-0 they kept the same intensity, they wanted every ball and they moved the ball at amazing speed.”

Boro must now turn their attention to Saturday’s crucial relegation battle against Swansea at the Riverside Stadium.

Karanka added: “We just have to keep going. We can’t forget the good season we are having so far, we have to recover as soon as possible because we have an important game on Saturday.”

Liverpool snatched the lead on the half-hour when Lallana headed home a cross from Nathaniel Clyne but Simon Mignolet was required to palm away an angled drive from Fischer moments later to keep his side’s lead intact.

The superb Lallana got back to block a goal-bound effort from Marten de Roon, and Liverpool were a class apart in the second half with Sadio Mane coming close twice before Lallana crossed for Origi to make it 2-0 on the hour.

Liverpool were imperious in the final half hour as they dominated possession and swept forward, and they deserved their third goal in the 68th minute when Origi turned provider, crossing for Lallana to knock in his second.