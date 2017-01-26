Boro set to pull off stunning loan raid for PSG striker Jese

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with PSG to sign striker Jese Rodriguez on a six-month loan – with the move now left up to the player.

Boro boss Aitor Karanka knows the forward from their time together at Real Madrid and is keen on a reunion with the 23-year-old, who has struggled for game time since leaving the Bernabeu for Paris last summer.

The striker had been linked with Liverpool, but it now seems Middlesbrough are favourites after L’Equipe claimed the Spaniard’s agent held talks with Boro chiefs on Wednesday in a bid to thrash out a deal.

Speaking about the possibility of securing a deal, Karanka said: “He was playing for Real Madrid last season. He’s a Champions League player, a young player with an amazing future in front of him.

“I am trying to convince him. He knows this step is really important so he has to be sure.”

Boro are the lowest scorers in the Premier League having scored just 18 goals in 22 games this term.

The club have also matched Burnley’s £10million bid for Hull winger Robert Snograss, who is also being linked with West Ham and Newcastle.

However, Karanka admits their chances of signing the former Leeds star are slim to say the least.

“You don’t have to go to university to know why Hull don’t want to sell him to us,” the Spanish coach said.