Boro swoop for Villa keeper Guzan

Middlesbrough have made their eighth signing of the summer after agreeing a deal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

The United States international has agreed a two-year contract with the Teessiders.

Guzan made 34 appearances for relegated Villa last season and played every match in the USA’s run to the Copa America semi-final.

The 31-year-old is set to challenge Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes, who joined the newly-promoted Premier League club earlier this month and Dimi Konstantopoulos for the No. 1 jersey this season.