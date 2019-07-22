Middlesbrough have turned down approaches from Watford and Barnsley for midfield starlet Marcus Tavernier, we understand.

The England Under-20 star is set to play a prominent role with Boro this season under new boss Jonathan Woodgate – and although Boro are looking at moving on some of their higher earners – Tavernier is not a player they want to lose and they are hoping to tie him down to a new deal in the coming weeks.

We understand Barnsley made a firm offer of £1.5million for Tavernier, whilst Watford asked how much Boro wanted for the homegrown star – but we can reveal that both clubs were shunned.

Meanwhile, another of Boro’s homegrown products, Ben Gibson, could be set for a return to the North-East with Newcastle following his failure to impress at Burnley.

