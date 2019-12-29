Borussia Dortmund have won the race to sign Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg, dealing Manchester United a significant transfer blow.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed his interest in his fellow countryman and United are believed to have lodged an offer for the 19-year-old after meeting the striker before Christmas.

Competition for Haaland, however, was tough with Juventus and a series of Bundesliga sides believed to be in the running to sign him.

And one of those, Borussia Dortmund, has confirmed they have won the race for his signature and on Sunday they tweeted a picture of striker posing with their club colours.

According to initial reports, Dortmund have paid just £18million for the 19-year-old, with the player signing a deal to keep him at the Westfallonstadion until summer 2024. He is thought to have signed a lucrative deal worth £130,000 a week.

Explaining the decision to sign for the Bundesliga giants, Haaland told the club’s website: “There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible atmosphere.”

Haaland, the son of former Leeds and Man City star Alf-Inge Haaland, played for Solskjaer at Molde and many saw that as a strong factor in helping United win the race to sign him.

However, Solskjaer was keeping cautious when questioned about their chances of signing him earlier this month, saying: “There’s been plenty of speculation, and you know I won’t talk about that, but he’s had a great career in Salzburg, so he knows what he wants to do.”

But the player has seemingly obeyed the advice of his father who had wanted his son to further his game in Germany ahead of a future move to the Premier League.

Haaland Snr said: “One day, Erling wants to play in the Premier League. I don’t know when the timing will be ideal.

“We are ahead of our own career schedule, but it is a very tough league.”

United had made the striker a priority signing in January with Solskjaer eager to bolster his attacking options in the winter window.

And with a deal for Haaland seemingly slipping from their grasp, United were on Saturday linked instead with a move for a Premier League striker as an alternative to the Norwegian.