“We have to be more clinical” – Dortmund boss demands improvement

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose has demanded improvement from his side as they host bottom-placed Greuther Fürth on Wednesday night in the Bundesliga.

BVB need a win to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich to six points. After being beaten 3-2 at home by their title rivals, they drew 1-1 at Bochum over the weekend. They next face newly-promoted Greuther Fürth, who won their first match of the season against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Rose said in his pre-match press conference: ”Fürth are working very well without the ball. It’s not easy to find gaps against them. The win has given them a boost.

“We’ll have to have our wits about us, but that’s nothing new. Fürth have often failed to live up to their full potential this season. They have a really good coach and a good idea of how to play. They haven’t let their heads drop, you can see that on every match day.”

Dortmund could only draw 1-1 in Bochum despite 20 shots and 2.68 Expected Goals. Rose said of the match: ”In Bochum we had over 20 shots on goal and seven or eight gilt-edged chances. We have to be more clinical.

“We’re not sugar-coating issues, we’re tackling them head on. We have to create our own luck. We have to be more resolute in the final third and keep the tempo high. These are all objectives that we’ve discussed and want to put into practice tomorrow.”

BVB have a few injury concerns for the match. Raphael Guerreiro and Donyell Malen are doubtful to feature.

“Both have not trained with the team yet,” Nagelsmann said. “I think it will be very tight with Rapha. Donyell was able to run yesterday, so we’ll see what is possible today.”

Laudrup tells Rangers how to stop Haaland

After Monday’s Europa League draw pitted Dortmund against Rangers, former Gers forward Brian Laudrup provided advice on how to limit “phenomenon” Erling Haaland.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Mail, Laudrup said: “Erling Haaland is a phenomenon. No other word seems suitable. This season alone, he’s scored 11 times in nine Bundesliga games and is three from three in the Champions League.

“You have to look at the supply line. Cutting it off completely will be impossible, but you have to try and channel it into areas where you feel a little more comfortable.

“That’s not a job just for the centre-backs. It’s about the midfield, too. And the forwards. The communication and combination between each line of the team has to be spot-on.”

The former Danish international and three-time Ballon d’Or said tongue-in-cheek: “It would be tremendous for Rangers if someone came and bought Haaland in January. I’m not sure how realistic that could be, given that his agent seems to be talking more about a possible move next summer.”

BVB host Rangers in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round playoff in February. The first match takes place at Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund.

