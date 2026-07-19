Borussia Dortmund frontrunners to sign Greek sensation ahead of Chelsea, multiple Premier League clubs

Dortmund are favourites to snap up a Chelsea target

Borussia Dortmund are moving into pole position to sign Greece sensation Konstantinos Karetsas ahead of the likes of Chelsea, after stepping up talks with both the player’s representatives and Genk, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Bundesliga giants are reshaping their attack ahead of the new season and have identified the 17-year-old as one of their priority additions following the imminent departures of Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt.

We understand Dortmund have already agreed the sale of Adeyemi to Barcelona, with that transfer expected to be completed next week, while Brandt is also heading for the exit.

Those departures have accelerated Dortmund’s pursuit of Karetsas.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that discussions with the player’s camp are progressing well, while negotiations with Genk are also underway.

However, the Belgian club have already rejected Dortmund’s opening offer of €26million, with Genk holding out for a fee in the region of €35million for one of Europe’s brightest young attacking talents.

Despite that setback, there is growing confidence within Dortmund that a compromise can eventually be reached.

The Bundesliga club are not alone in the race.

Indeed, we understand AC Milan have opened talks over a possible deal, while Atalanta have also registered their interest through initial enquiries.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool facing Arsenal transfer scrap for €50m-rated Dortmund left-back

Chelsea lead English interest in Karetsas

Premier League clubs continue to monitor developments closely.

Long-term admirers Chelsea remain huge fans of Karetsas, but we’ve ben told the BlueCo model has complicated their chances.

Chelsea’s preferred pathway would have involved the teenager joining sister club Strasbourg before eventually moving to Stamford Bridge, but that proposal is not viewed as attractive by the player or his representatives.

As a result, the Blues are not expected to push aggressively despite their long-standing interest.

Liverpool, Brighton, Everton and City Football Group have all been kept informed of the latest developments, with each continuing to monitor the situation.

Leeds United have also emerged as interested observers.

TEAMtalk understands the Elland Road outfit have held conversations regarding Karetsas within the last week as they continue searching for another creative attacking option.

Leeds have also explored moves for Gabriel Sara and Lyon playmaker Pavel Sulc, with the latter currently appearing the more realistic target.

As things stand, though, Karetsas has his sights firmly set on Germany.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Greece international believes Dortmund represents the ideal environment to continue his development, following in the footsteps of numerous young stars who have flourished at Signal Iduna Park before becoming global names.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.