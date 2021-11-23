Borussia Dortmund are working hard behind the scenes to propose a new contract for Erling Haaland which would see his current release clause changed.

That is the latest news from Germany regarding the prolific marksman. Haaland is currently sidelined through injury and likely to be missing with the hip problem until Christmas. That has not stopped the speculation as a number of clubs remain interested in landing the 21-year-old.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all previously been interested in the 13-goal striker.

Chelsea were believed to be closest to landing the attacker last summer, but were put off by the huge agent’s fee and other add-ons in the prospective deal.

Haaland does have a clause in his current contract that will see him be available for €75m plus bonuses at the end of this season. The Norway striker remains under contract with BVB until 2024 and the Bundesliga side are eager to extend that.

Sky Deutschland via Sport Witness state BVB are “currently putting together a package” to convince the player to stay. The club are prepared to raise his salary from €8m-€9m to €16m-€18m, but also want the buyout clause postponing for 12 months.

That would mean Dortmund would not lose Haaland for less than his market value, which is thought to be £135m, according to Transfermarkt.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke is well aware of the interest in Haaland. But he also knows that not too many teams can afford the whole €315m Haaland package.

The release clause, probable five-year salary, add-ons and commission for his agent Mino Raiola will rule out the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

‘City is the hottest candidate’

Real Madrid are also in the running. But it’s understood they will focus their finances on getting a deal for Kylian Mbappe over the line. That will leave the trio of Premier League clubs leading the way. However, PSG may try to plug the Mbappe gap with a move for the Haaland.

The investment of Romelu Lukaku could see Thomas Tuchel’s men step aside. As for Manchester United, their transfer plans will not be finalised until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor lands.

Pep Guardiola’s City are in contention and, as per Sky in Germany, are the main suitor.

“City is the hottest candidate for me. They are looking for a striker next summer and have not gotten Harry Kane. The necessary change would also be there,” said transfer expert Max Bielefeld.

City are still hunting for a replacement for Sergio Aguero after failing to land Cristiano Ronaldo in August.

