Borussia Dortmund in hilarious three-word response to Sadio Mane links

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have quickly put to bed rumours that they could launch a summer approach to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

A quick glance at the Senegal international’s numbers highlights how difficult a campaign it has been. Mane has scored just 14 goals all season, including a measly nine in 34 Premier League matches. That is some drop from the previous high figures that the former Southampton man was posting.

His loss in form has been a big part in Liverpool’s drop-off this season. At their nadir, Liverpool lost five successive home matches and dropped to seventh in the table. A late revival though has been timely and they should now seal a Champions League place.

So bad has Mane’s form been, the forward admitted to taking medical tests to check there was nothing wrong with him. As a result, he has openly admitted this has been the worst season of his career.

“This is the worst season of my career. I have to admit it,” he told French television channel Canal+.

“If you ask me what is wrong I will struggle to give you an answer. Personally I don’t know.

“I’ve always tried to be positive, whether things are going well or badly. I question myself all the time.

“I even underwent a test to take a look at my body. Am I eating the right foods, or has everything changed? But they checked the test results, and everything is fine.

“I need to understand that in life there are ups and downs. I will keep on working hard – and perhaps in time this situation will pass.”

The recent win at Manchester United also saw Mane suffer a new personal low after dodging a fist-bump with Jurgen Klopp. The situation looked bad on camera and drew a strong criticism from Graeme Souness.

That has since seen Mane linked with a summer exit away from Anfield. While still an important player to Liverpool, he is not irreplaceable. To that end, Michael Edwards has been tipped to spring an £80m transfer shock.

Transfer Chatter - Tottenham's Kane shock, Arsenal close in on Argentine, Championship forward's tug of war. Tottenham's shock over Kane's desire to leave, Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of Norwich's Emiliano Buendia and four teams in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward, all in today's transfer chatter!

One such transfer avenue to open up for Mane is Borussia Dortmund. As per reports on TV 2 Danmark, it was claimed BVB were considering Mane as a replacement for Jadon Sancho. Furthermore, it was claimed an offer of £60.25m was set to be lodged.

That suggestion was put towards the Bundesliga giants by European football journalist Chris Williams. And Dortmund’s response was a pretty amusing one.

“Absolute horse s***,” was all they would say, though the response was reportedly followed up with a rather large belly laugh. They did, however, make it absolutely clear that they have no interest in signing the Liverpool star.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Klopp keen to get best from Mane

Furthermore, Klopp is also keen to coax the best back out of Mane.

“We all know how good Sadio Mane is and what a player he is,” Klopp said. “The numbers, scoring-wise, are not great for us at the moment. He knows that. With a player with the mindset of Sadio, he wants to do extremely well.

“I’m not concerned but I see it as well, that’s clear. We work on it, that’s the only answer I can give.”

Furthermore, Klopp insists Mane has not been carrying an injury this season. As a result, he insists his struggles are only with himself and in his own head.

“There’s no physical problem for Sadio, not a real one. We all need breaks from time to time but it’s not a general problem.

“If you don’t score for a while then strikers start thinking. And there is a moment when you start thinking exactly the right things again and then it will be fine again. We have to make sure that this time is not too far away.”

READ MORE: Klopp relationship a problem for Liverpool star ‘keen’ to quit Anfield