Borussia Dortmund insistent despite fresh Jadon Sancho to Man Utd talk

Borussia Dortmund remain committed to keeping rising star Jadon Sancho despite fresh reports of interest from Manchester United.

French outlet Le10 Sport claim Dortmund are already looking at a replacement for 18-year-old Sancho, who impressed again for England in their win 5-0 over Czech Republic on Friday night.

Guingamp star Marcus Thuram – son of France World Cup winner, Lillian – is understood to be on the Bundesliga side’s radar, although Arsenal are also keen.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc though remains intent on keeping Sancho, who is 25 today, despite The Sun reporting on Saturday that United had held initial talks with the player’s agent over a transfer – and had made the agent, as well as the player, a double promise.

According to the paper, United have reassured Sancho’s agent of the role they see the winger playing in their side. The player left Manchester City due to a lack of first-team opportunities and, having established himself at Dortmund, Sancho would want similar playing time at any next club.

And it’s reported that Solskjaer has assured Sancho he sees a regular place for him in his attack, telling him he wants to build a forward line based around pace and guile – and one that he would like Sancho to be part of.

Zorc told Bild of the transfer talk: “I don’t know anything about that and it has no relevance.”

Only two week’s ago Zorc moved quickly to deny the reports that United could replace Alexis Sanchez with Sancho.

“I’m a far cry from putting a price tag on Jadon,” Zorc said when asked about if his side would accept a £100m approach from United. “But I’m saying that even the biggest clubs in the world can hardly afford his transfer at the moment.

“Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. We are definitely planning with him.

“I’m also aware that the efforts – especially of the English clubs – to sign him will be stronger and stronger if he continues to play like that.

“He will certainly not play in Dortmund until the end of his career. That is also part of the truth. But for the summer, I’m pretty sure the players we want to keep will stay with us.”