Borussia Dortmund make decision on Sancho value as Man Utd watch on

Borussia Dortmund will not allow Jadon Sancho to leave for a discounted price, despite transfer fees being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit football clubs hard on the financial front, with player transfer values expected to decrease as a result – potentially seeing big-name players moving for cut-price sums.

Before the pandemic, Sancho was valued at £100m, amid intense links with a return to the Premier League. Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been mentioned as contenders for the former Manchester City youngster.

Aware that few clubs will be able to afford that value now, Dortmund have decided against selling Sancho for a reduced sum – and will seek to keep hold of him until transfer fees return to their previous heights, according to the Telegraph.

That would be a major blow in particular for Man Utd, who have just confirmed a staggering increase in debt during the most recent financial quarter and would likely not be able to afford such a figure for Sancho.

Reports earlier indicated that a similar asking price for defensive target Kalidou Koulibaly had left the Red Devils ‘scared’, so they will have to be patient with their finances before they can really push forward with their interest in Sancho.

The update marks a difference from a recent admission by a Dortmund transfer chief, who had admitted that transfer fees would reduce in the present climate.

Despite a widespread belief that the next transfer window will be a buyer’s market, however, it looks as if Dortmund will be trying to hold on to Sancho for another season.