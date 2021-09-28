Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund could bid for a West Brom starlet in 2022, according to reports.

The Baggies are flying high in the Championship under the guidance of new manager Valerien Ismael. They are sat in second place after picking up 19 points from their opening nine games.

They are joined by Bournemouth as the only two teams to go unbeaten so far.

Ismael has a number of talented players at his disposal. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is valued by England manager Gareth Southgate, although he has come in for criticism recently.

23-year-old Grady Diangana is also at the Hawthorns. He made headlines in September last year when he left West Ham for the Baggies, a move which sparked uproar from Hammers captain Mark Noble.

One player who looks set for a big future at West Brom is 17-year-old Reyes Cleary.

He is an English centre-forward who has already notched six goals for West Brom U18s this term.

While that form is great for the club, it also means they will have to fight off interest in his signature.

The Daily Mail claim that Dortmund are hoping to land Cleary in the near future.

Scouts from the German side were watching when the player scored twice in a defeat to Chelsea U18s last month.

They have maintained a watchful eye ever since and are joined by Hoffenheim in the transfer race.

Cleary is yet to sign a professional contract with West Brom, which is partly where the interest stems from.

Dortmund and Hoffenheim are hoping to lure him to Germany with the offer of a bumper new deal. They will only be able to do that once he turns 18.

The report calls Clearly a ‘quick and powerful forward’ who has a keen eye for goal. His style of play has seen him likened to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Johnstone makes West Brom decision

The Sun recently provided a report on Sam Johnstone’s future. The shot-stopper is wanted by Tottenham as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

West Brom are aware of the interest and want to tie him down to a major new contract. His current terms will expire in June 2022.

However, the report claims that Johnstone has postponed all contract talks. He wants to focus on getting the Baggies back into the Premier League.

Johnstone was named in the England squad which faced Hungary, Andorra and Poland earlier this month.

