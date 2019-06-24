Borussia Dortmund, Lyon lead chase for rapid Norwich attacker

Borussia Dortmund and Lyon are leading the chase to sign a highly-rated Norwich winger, TEAMtalk understands.

Simon Power, the 21-year-old tipped for big things at Carrow Road, has caught the eye this summer at the Toulon Tournament, where he helped Republic of Ireland reach the semi-final stage.

The 21-year-old winger – who is blessed with blistering pace – joined Norwich from Irish club UCD last summer, and spent the latter part of the season on-loan at Dutch club Dordrecht.

But his development has not gone unnoticed and our sources have informed us that Bundesliga giants Dortmund are casting admiring glances at the youngster, while Lyon, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are also keen.

This summer, Norwich had earmarked Power down to train with Daniel Farke’s first-team squad ahead of a possible loan move to the Championship – but the Canaries could now be braced with a fight to keep the player with bids now expected to come in for the wideman.

The Canaries’ youngsters continue to attract attention from a number of big-name clubs this summer, with Norwich also ready to rebuff efforts from Manchester United to sign star full-back Max Aarons.