Borussia Dortmund are in a strong position to keep hold of Jobe Bellingham amid speculation over the youngster’s future and fresh links with Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have indicated that no immediate opportunity has opened up for the midfielder to make a significant move to the Premier League, and Dortmund remain keen to retain him.

Bellingham, 20, the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar, Jude, has started just two Bundesliga games this term under Dortmund manager Niko Kovac.

There have been suggestions that Bellingham is frustrated with his game time so far this season, but club insiders insist there is a clear long-term plan in place for his development.

Dortmund always intended to ease him in gradually and still believe he has huge growth potential in the Bundesliga.

The German side took a calculated gamble when signing him from Sunderland over the summer, aiming to elevate his level and profile – and they have already begun giving him Champions League exposure to accelerate that progress.

While there are rumblings that the player may be open to a return to England, it is not thought that any Premier League club could currently offer him the same platform or development pathway he enjoys at Dortmund…

READ MORE 🔥 Premier League signings of the season power ranking: New top two as Liverpool, Chelsea stars fall

Jobe Bellingham could be left in limbo

Bellingham, who impressed in the Championship before heading abroad, has yet to attract concrete interest from top-tier Premier League sides, particularly those competing at the higher end of the table.

As things stand, it is expected he will remain at Dortmund for the rest of the season at least, as the club look to continue his progression in a stable environment.

He is expected to feature in upcoming games against Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen after the international break – and those occasions can help reassure him of his decision to move to Dortmund.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher confirmed earlier today that Bellingham has not been pleased by his lack of consistent game time.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace were keen on the midfielder over the summer, and they are thought to be keeping tabs on his situation.

His bench-warming stint has sparked internal tensions, per Fletcher’s report, particularly involving Bellingham’s father, Mark, a former professional who has long guided his sons’ careers.

But even if Bellingham decides he wants to take on a new challenge in January, that could prove difficult as he is contracted with Dortmund until 2030 and the German side have no plans at present to let him go.

Dortmund paid around £31m (including add-ons) to sign Bellingham and still believe he has what it takes to make it at the highest level.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Man Utd get ‘serious’ for spectacular free agent signing after partial agreement struck