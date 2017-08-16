Borussia Dortmund star speaks out about Liverpool rumours

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic has ruled out a move to Liverpool this summer amid links with the Anfield club.

The USA international has insisted that he is happy at the Westfalenstadion after rumours have emerged linking him with a move to Merseyside.

Liverpool made an attempt to sign the teenager last year but fell short with a bid of around €13million, according to widespread reports.

Asked about the Liverpool speculation, the 18-year-old told Sport Bild: “Yes, I have read that as well. What can I say? I’m focused on the start of the season.

“I’ll lay it on the line for you: I am not thinking about changing clubs. After all, I only signed a new deal through to 2020 in January. I am very happy at Dortmund.

“Football might not be the biggest sport in America, but the popularity of our soccer keeps growing,” he said. “It would be fantastic if I could contribute my part to inspire kids to play football.”