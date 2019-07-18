Borussia Dortmund star waxes lyrical over ‘animal’ Jurgen Klopp

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has described his former boss Jurgen Klopp as an ‘animal’, and spoke highly of his influence on players.

Reus spent part of his youth career with Dortmund before moving away, however it was Klopp who convinced him to return to the Westfalenstadion in 2012.

The Bundesliga giants reached the Champions League final the first season after his return, while Reus has since gone on to establish himself as one of the league’s best creative players.

Klopp left Dortmund in 2015 and took the Liverpool job, but his influence during his time with BVB still has a lasting impact.

“Oh my god, Jurgen was such an animal! You only knew somebody like him from TV,” Reus told Goal and DAZN.

“If Jurgen sits in front of you with his aura, with his aggressiveness, which he radiates even when speaking, with his size, then that is quite impressive. Even the way he talks to you – this is rarely the case in professional business.

“He pulls you under his spell and will not let you go. I left the conversation with a fluttering heart. He was definitely one of the reasons why I signed for Dortmund.

“Before a season you can plan a lot. But so many unforeseen things can happen, such as a system change or injuries, so things can happen completely different.

“When a club wants to sign a player, it’s important that the coach teaches the player the philosophy and what he’s up to. That was not different with me.

“Shinji Kagawa signed for Manchester United that year, I was the substitute. We talked about what position he sees me in and in which areas I can improve myself.

“Jurgen can develop players and make them better. That is a very important factor. He has a special way, in training and personal interaction.”

