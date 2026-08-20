Borussia Dortmund working on deal for Arsenal sensation as decision on Sancho return looms

Ethan Nwaneri and Jadon Sancho are both on Borussia Dortmund's shortlist

Borussia Dortmund are working on a new winger and Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri is high on their list of options alongside former star Jadon Sancho, TEAMtalk understands.

Dortmund have enjoyed a productive summer under new sporting director Ole Book, with Konstantinos Karetsas, Giannis Konstantelias, Joey Veerman, Joane Gadou, Kaua Prates and Justin Lerma all arriving, while Italian starlet Samuele Inacio has been promoted into Nico Kovac’s first-team squad.

The decision to retain Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham has also given Dortmund confidence that they are building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, but Kovac wants another attacking option.

We understand Nwaneri is one of the players Dortmund have done significant work on, with the 18-year-old also having attracted interest from RB Leipzig.

However, Arsenal’s current position could prove decisive.

The Gunners are prepared to let Nwaneri leave on loan, but at this stage they only want a temporary move without a purchase option.

That could make Dortmund’s interest more difficult to translate into a deal, with it yet to be established whether they would be prepared to accept those conditions.

READ NEXT – Arsenal explore spectacular swap proposal for elite Juventus star as carrot dangled

Dortmund considering Nwaneri, Sancho moves

Leipzig are also considering alternatives to Nwaneri and TEAMtalk understands they are increasingly turning towards Said El Mala, the highly-rated Cologne teenager who Dortmund have also asked about.

However, the Red Bull club are currently considered the more likely destination for El Mala.

Leipzig are also looking at a possible return for former star Christopher Nkunku, another player Dortmund have considered as they weigh up their winger options.

Dortmund’s interest in Sancho is genuine and has been driven in large part by Kovac.

The 26-year-old, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, has enjoyed two previous spells at Signal Iduna Park and the Dortmund head coach is keen to bring him back for a third chapter.

The club’s hierarchy, however, are less convinced by the idea and there remains debate internally over whether a reunion would represent the right move.

Nevertheless, talks have taken place and the prospect of bringing Sancho back is being considered.

Sancho has fielded offers from clubs around the world this summer, but Dortmund remains a club especially close to his heart and we understand he would seriously consider returning to Germany if the opportunity arises.

READ MORE – Second Arsenal forward says NO to exit amid clear Mikel Arteta plan