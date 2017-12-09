Boss Benitez worried by Newcastle defensive frailty

Rafa Benitez admits Newcastle’s defensive frailties are causing him to worry after another defeat.

An Ayoze Perez own goal late in the game condemned Newcastle to a 3-2 home defeat to Leicester, and Benitez was noticeably despondent after the game.

“It was another mistake (Leicester’s winning goal),” he told BBC Sport. “We have to learn and have more experience and manage it better.

“We have seen two or three situations with the same kind of goals. It is sometimes a lack of experience.

“The way we concede, for confidence, it is difficult but we have to keep going. We have to improve the things we are not doing well at the moment.

“These kind of mistakes, you cannot make in the Premier League and we are doing it week in, week out.”