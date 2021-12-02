Real Madrid boss praises side after vital win and lauds his star man

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his side’s ability to grind out a 1-0 win on Wednesday at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Los Blancos have now won seven matches in a row in all competitions. The return of “Carletto” to the coaching hot seat has proven a wise choice. His side wasn’t at their free-flowing best against Athletic Club but held on for three points.Karim Benzema netted his 12th goal of the season in the 40th minute to separate the teams.



Their opponents missed several good chances but Thibaut Courtois saved Real Madrid in goal.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ancelotti said:

“We played against a good team who play with great intensity, they hadn’t lost away from home so far and had had two days more rest than us.

“We did well in the first half. In the second half we misplaced more passes and had to endure a difficult 15 or 20 minutes.

“But we’re capable of digging deep when we can’t play the football we would like to.

“There are others who, when they aren’t able to do what they want, they give up. Real Madrid aren’t like that because we have a group of players with a really strong desire at the moment.

“The fact that we’ve won seven games in a row doesn’t come down to luck. When we can’t use our quality in one area we can use another quality. I’m really pleased. In the final stretch we lacked a bit of quality, but not the desire”.

Ancelotti made just one change to his side from the 2-1 weekend win against Sevilla. Lucas Vazquez replaced Dani Carvajal at right-back. The decorated Italian admitted he may need to make changes for the trip to Real Sociedad.

“The team was tired towards the end,” added Ancelotti. “It’s normal because we played against a fresher team and we felt that a bit.

“When you go a goal ahead, you always have to suffer. They make it difficult at 1-0.

“Anything can happen in football when you’re 1-0 up. A set-piece, a long ball or an individual error.

“We have to focus on the next three games with no time to rest. I have to assess my decisions.

“We’re on a very good run and I’m very happy with everyone, both those who’re playing and those who aren’t. There’s a very good atmosphere and I like the way we’re playing”.

Ancelotti hails shot-shopper Courtois

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium international has played in every game for Madrid this campaign. His crucial saves on Wednesday secured his side a seventh successive La Liga victory.

He said: “Courtois’ playing out of his skin. We have to improve defensively.

“We struggled with two set-pieces where we must improve. We’ve got Courtois and we should relish that.

“It’s difficult to say who is the best goalkeeper I’ve played with.

“I’ve got a list of great goalkeepers: Casillas, Diego López, Buffon, Neuer and Cech. Courtois is right up there at the moment”.

