Juventus boss urges for more and illustrates faith in youngsters

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri stated his demands for the players to give back to the club after their victory against Salernitana.

The Bianconeri have had a tumultuous domestic season so far. Prior to the 2-0 win, they recorded five defeats in 14 games. The performance against Salernitana was much-improved. A relief for Allegri, who has had fans questioning his tactics in recent weeks.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring before Alvaro Morata sealed the win from the bench. The former also missed a 95th-minute penalty, which would have put some gloss on the result.

Speaking to DAZN, Allegri said: “I think the lads put in a good performance tonight.

“It wasn’t easy against Salernitana in front of their fans and we ran a few risks in the second half with crosses into the box.

“It hasn’t been an easy time, we lost to Atalanta and could’ve scored more goals this evening.

“I said Juventus have given us so much and it is time we have a sense of responsibility and give back to this club. We need to focus, because we’ve failed too many times against the smaller clubs this season.”

Allegri made several changes to try and alter his side’s fortunes. Giorgio Chiellini replaced Leonardo Bonucci at centre-back and Luca Pellegrini took Alex Sandro’s spot at left-back.

“The best thing at these moments is to simplify,” added Alegri.“We tried the passing moves in training yesterday and today I focused more on the mentality.

“We are the ones who now must give back to Juventus, the players, coach, the fans, everyone.”

Alegri puts trust in young players

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has declared he wants to give youngsters more first-team minutes.

Moise Keane, Luca Pellegrini and Dejan Kulusevski all started for the Old Lady. Three players who are 22 or younger.

Allegri said: “I told the lads, we had a lot of young players on the field today, so in these moments, they can suffer under the pressure.

“Fortunately, they held out well.

“We’re trailing in the league at the moment because we dropped points too many times.

“These players have talent, but let’s not forget that only with experience, by making mistakes and learning from them, understanding when it’s time to attack or defend, that is how they develop.

“Dejan Kulusevski is only 21 years old, he can only improve with the help of the more experienced players around him. When the results go our way, that process is accelerated.”