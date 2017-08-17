Bournemouth allow winger to join Toulouse on season-long loan

Max Gradel has joined French Ligue 1 side Toulouse on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast international, a former Leeds United favourite, could make his debut for Toulouse against Neymar’s PSG side on Sunday.

The 29-year-old winger joined the Cherries from St Etienne in 2015 and is contracted to Bournemouth until 2020, but admitted he needed to leave the club this summer to guarantee himself more first-team football.

Gradel featured in just 13 games last season – and did not start any Premier League games – though did play for his country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.