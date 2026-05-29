Bournemouth are open to bringing Nathan Ake back to the club this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding Manchester City are prepared to let the Dutch defender leave the Etihad ahead of the new season.

The Cherries are actively exploring the market for a left-sided central defender amid growing expectations that Marcos Senesi is heading for Tottenham Hotspur, and sources indicate Ake has emerged as a serious option for Andoni Iraola’s side.

TEAMtalk understands Bournemouth have been approached over the possibility of re-signing the Netherlands international, who remains hugely respected at the Vitality Stadium following his impressive spell on the south coast earlier in his career.

Ake spent four successful years at Bournemouth after initially joining on loan from Chelsea before making the move permanent in 2017. His performances quickly established him as one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders and earned him a £41million move to Manchester City in 2020.

Since arriving at the Etihad, the 31-year-old has become an important figure under Pep Guardiola, making more than 170 appearances and playing a key role during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

However, with just 12 months remaining on his current contract, TEAMtalk understands Manchester City are now willing to sanction his departure this summer as they continue reshaping their squad in the post-Guardiola era.

Sources indicate Ake’s representatives are assessing options across the Premier League and Europe, with Bournemouth viewed as a club that could appeal strongly to the defender given his previous connection to the club and the guarantee of regular football.

A position in the Cherries side has been made available by Senesi’s impending free transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, which now has the green light, and Bournemouth, now under the management of Marco Rose, have learned what sort of fee it will take to secure the defender’s return…

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Man City set Ake fee as six clubs show interest

TEAMtalk understands Manchester City would demand a fee in the region of £20million (€23m, $27m) for the experienced centre-back, who is currently preparing to represent the Netherlands at this summer’s World Cup finals.

Bournemouth are not alone in showing interest. We understand Everton have also explored the conditions of a possible move, while Serie A side Roma – part of the Friedkin Group’s multi-club network alongside Everton – are monitoring developments closely.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also among the clubs to have expressed an interest in Ake as they assess defensive reinforcements ahead of the new campaign, though neither have yet made a firm move.

TEAMtalk can also reveal newly-promoted Coventry City are admirers of the defender, with Frank Lampard understood to be keen on adding proven Premier League experience to his squad following promotion.

Despite interest from several clubs, Bournemouth’s longstanding relationship with Ake and their need for a natural left-sided defender could place them in a strong position should they decide to formalise their interest in the coming weeks.

From City’s point of view, this summer could mark a major defensive transformation.

John Stones is already confirmed to be leaving, with the England defender not short of options and with a London-based side among the clubs keen on acquiring his services.

Ruben Dias is another Manchester City star whose future is under the spotlight. The Portuguese star was reported earlier this week to have instructed his agent to secure him a move elsewhere in the wake of Guardiola’s departure.

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