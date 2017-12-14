Bournemouth boss Howe claims ref ducked Lukaku red card

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes Romelu Lukaku was fortunate not to be sent off as his side slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Lukaku hit back at his critics by scoring the goal that got United back to winning ways after their controversial derby loss.

The United striker, who endured a day to forget as United suffered a damaging and demoralising loss to Manchester City on Sunday, sank Bournemouth with a 25th-minute header at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United were not at their best, and were thankful to David de Gea for repelling the battling Cherries with several good saves, but the result prevented Premier League leaders City stretching their 11-point advantage.

Howe, however, felt Lukaku was fortunate not to be sent off, with referee Graham Scott dodging what he felt should have been a second bookable offence.

Lukaku, whose goal was his first in the Premier League for a month, escaped a booking for a late challenge on Nathan Ake early on. He later received a yellow card for catching Harry Arter from behind.

Howe said: “I thought the first tackle was a yellow card. He was very late on Nathan. Then he picked up a clear yellow. He should have been off the pitch.”

United manager Jose Mourinho said his players showed “very good attitude, very good determination to win”.

He added: “I think every team, after a defeat, tries not to have a second defeat and that was in the back of their minds when they were playing.

“They wanted to win the match and I could see that from minute one to the last second.”