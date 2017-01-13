Bournemouth boss Howe gives update on Terry speculation

Eddie Howe has revealed that there has been no discussions with Chelsea over the possibility of taking captain John Terry on loan.

After Antonio Conte opted to recall Nathan Ake from his loan spell at the Cherries, widespread reports claimed that Bournemouth would return for the veteran defender as a direct replacement.

But whilst Howe is a big fan of Terry, he has not made an approach to the Premier League league leaders.

“No. No negotiations with Chelsea at all,” said Howe. “I admire John Terry greatly as a footballer, he’s one of my favourite ever central defenders.

“When I looked at people when I was playing to try and emulate and get close to, he was one that I followed but there’s been no discussions and no meeting. Nothing.”