Club chief talks up transfer coup, as Championship side land Leeds man

Championship side Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Leeds United youngster Leif Davis on an initial loan transfer.

Davis moved to the Whites’ Under-18s side from Morecambe in the summer of 2018 and has progressed nicely since. Indeed, he made his first-team debut in December the same year, against Aston Villa. However, he stepped up again last term with a Premier League bow versus Manchester City.

While he only made one further league appearance that season, it came against Manchester United.

But with Junior Firpo adding to Marcelo Bielsa’s left-back ranks earlier this summer, Davis’ prospects look slim.

As such, he has made the move to the south coast. He joins the Cherries on a loan deal which features the option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

“I’m absolutely delighted, when I got told the club was interested I spoke to my agent and said I’d be more than happy to come down,” the 21-year-old told Bournemouth’s official website.

“Now I’m down here I’m delighted to be here and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League because that’s where they belong.

“The stadium’s beautiful, I can’t wait to see all the fans in.”

Bournemouth finished sixth in the Championship last season. However, they lost to eventual promotion winners Brentford in the play-off semi-finals.

Cherries chief executive Neill Blake hailed Leif’s arrival as a coup for his club.

Bournemouth hail Leif Davis transfer

“We are delighted to bring Leif to the club as he is very highly regarded at Leeds,” Blake said.

“He is a young player with a great deal of potential who has already experienced playing in the Premier League and Championship.

“Leif will certainly bolster our defensive resources and add to what is shaping up to be a very exciting and talented squad.

“I know he will enjoy working with Scott and his management team and they will be looking to help Leif continue his development while he is with us.

“We would like to publicly thank Leeds United and their head coach Marcelo Bielsa for allowing us to bring Leif here on a season-long loan.”

While Bournemouth are eyeing a Premier League return, Leeds are eyeing another top-10 finish in the top flight. Indeed, they are aiming higher than ninth at that.