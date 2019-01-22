Bournemouth have agreed a £12million deal to sign Wales international Chris Mepham from Brentford, according to widespread reports.

Defender Mepham is set to undergo a medical with the Premier League club on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who has been capped four times by his country, is a long-term target of Cherries boss Eddie Howe.

Mepham has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Brentford, having made his debut in January 2017, scoring once in the Sky Bet Championship.

The centre-back has started 22 of the Bees’ 28 league games this season and played in Wales’ Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in September.

He would become Bournemouth’s third new arrival of the January transfer window following the loan signing of Nathaniel Clyne and the £19million purchase of striker Dominic Solanke.

TEAMtalk can reveal Mepham turned down bigger wages on offer at Aston Villa to sign for Bournemouth.

