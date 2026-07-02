Tottenham and Arsenal now know the fate of Eli Junior Kroupi after two Sky Sports reporters revealed the transfer decision Bournemouth have made.

Kroupi blitzed the Premier League during his first season with Bournemouth, scoring 13 goals despite entering the campaign as a teenager.

It was the level of impact that has seen his transfer value skyrocket, with reports touting a new price point in the £80m-£100m bracket.

The Cherries are a club who will sell their best players for the right price, and the fact they’re on the cusp of signing a new striker has fanned the flames over Kroupi’s potential exit.

Per the BBC, Bournemouth are closing in on the £18m (rising to £25m through add-ons) arrival of Alvaro Rodriguez from Elche.

That development will have rung alarm bells in north London, with both Tottenham and Arsenal, as well as PSG weighing up moves for Kroupi.

The Gunners want an electric new forward and Kroupi’s versatility – being capable of playing at left wing or up front – is invaluable.

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Spurs, meanwhile, are ready to go big once again despite already splashing out £237m on fees for Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

PSG, meanwhile, require a replacement for Goncalo Ramos who has been sold to AC Milan for €74m plus add-ons.

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Tottenham, Arsenal learn Bournemouth decision on Eli Junior Kroupi

But according to updates form Sky Sports reporters, Mark McAdam and Michael Bridge, Bournemouth have no intention of selling Kroupi to Arsenal, Spurs, or any other club, for that matter.

The fact there is no release clause present in the Frenchman’s deal also puts the power in Bournemouth’s hands, along with the fact the frontman is contracted until 2030.

Taking to X, McAdam wrote: ‘Alvaro Rodríguez would not be a replacement for Junior Kroupi.

‘Bournemouth have no need to sell and Bill Foley wants Marco Rose to have the strongest squad possible in his first season.

‘It would take an astronomical figure to even to consider a sale.’

Bridge reported similar, stating on X: ‘Spurs one of several clubs interested in Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth but any deal is considered highly unlikely.

‘Bournemouth have no need to sell, want Marco Rose to have the strongest squad possible in his first season and would take an astronomical figure to even to consider anything.

‘When asked on the player & Tottenham Hotspur’s interest a source said: “Who isn’t interested in him.”‘

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